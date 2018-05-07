The ‘Arrested Development’ Season 5 Trailer Is Here!

In the aftermath of Cinco de Quatro, the Bluth family are all facing one question, that no one quite has the answer to; where is Lucille Two?

As this Netflix (semi) original series returns on May 29th, the Bluths are back together, and finally getting the award they think they deserve - for family of the year. A development which will help Lindsay as she begins her campaign for Congress, to become ‘part of the problem’.

But whatever happens, Michael will always come back to save the family. Probably.