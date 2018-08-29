An arrest has been made in Utica's 7th homicide investigation of the year.

According to Utica Police, after a long and dedicated investigation the Major Crimes Unit have taken a suspect into custody for the shooting death of Stefan Medina that occurred on August 19th.

Utica Police

18-year-old Jorge Campos of Utica has been charged with 1st Degree Manslaughter, Criminal Possession of a Weapon, and several other drug charges.

This investigation is ongoing and additonal charges may be levied.