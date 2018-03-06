Arrest Made In Utica College Threats

An arrest has been made in connection with Monday's threats at Utica College that led to a day-long lockdown of the campus.

Utica Police have charged 23-year-old Fahrudin Omerovic of Utica with four counts of making a terroristic threat, which is a felony.

UPD Chief Mark Williams says Omerovic was an online student at Utica College who had access to the campus.

He says Omerovic used a voice over internet protocol app to hide the phone number he was calling from when he made the threats.

Williams says police also used that technology to track him down. He says the private company Assured information Security (AIS) of Rome assisted law enforcement in the investigation.

Williams says the investigation remains under investigation.

Utica College President Laura Casamento issued the following statement on the arrest:

I am pleased - and relieved - to announce that an arrest has been made in the threat against Utica College.

Once again, I want to thank law enforcement for their dedication and hard work to ensure the safety of the Utica College community and to solve this case as quickly as they did.

I also want to thank the Utica College community for all that you have done to cooperate with law enforcement and to support each other.