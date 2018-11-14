Are You Ready For ‘Fairbruary’ at the New York State Fair?

If you love the Great New York State Fair so much, you wish it could come around twice every year...you're in business. Meet Winter Fair, a mini version of the tradition that packs 'em in every August in Syracuse.

The inaugural Winter Fair or "Fairbruary" will take place at the New York State Fairgrounds February 8-10, 2019. There won't be any of the majestic rides pictured above, but the Winter Fair attraction will feature some midway rides and lots of fun in and around the new Expo Center at the fairgrounds. It promises to be a potential highlight occurring in the middle of winter in Central New York .

There's even a website, complete with a Winter Fair logo , and a thumbnail schedule:

Friday, February 8th, 2019

3pm to 11pm

3pm to 11pm Saturday, February 9th, 2019

10am to 11pm

10am to 11pm Sunday, February 10th, 2019

12pm to 8pm

So, get ready for snow and ice sculptures, rides, music from local bands, and lots of New York State Fair food.

Buy tickets in advance online at nyswinterfair.com , $4 for adults, $2 for teens and seniors, with free admission for children under 12. Advance tickets go on sale Monday, Nov. 19. Get your tickets early, because tickets at the door will be $6 for adults and $4 for teens and seniors.

