Are You Offended by ‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside’?

A radio station in Ohio decided to remove 'Baby, It's Cold Outside' from their playlist because they deemed it offensive. What do you think?

'Baby, It's Cold Outside' was written back in 1944 by Frank Loesser, according to Wikipedia , as a song for he and his wife to perform at parties. With that in mind, it's pretty clear he didn't have any nefarious intentions when he wrote it.

The song depicts a man trying to "persuade" a woman to stay at his home because the weather outside is so frightful. Yeah, he's pretty pushy - and that's what has critics up in arms: the woman is clearly saying no, and he won't just respect that. In the age of #metoo - no should mean no.

On the other hand, it's a song written in 1944, and the spirit is meant to be taken playfully - and it certainly wasn't written with any idea that #metoo and all the issues associated with it would be so important today.

Here's a sample of the lyrics:

I really can't stay (Baby it's cold outside)

I gotta go away (Baby it's cold outside)

This evening has been (Been hoping that you'd dropped in)

So very nice (I'll hold your hands they're just like ice)

My mother will start to worry (Beautiful what's your hurry?)

My father will be pacing the floor (Listen to the fireplace roar)

So really I'd better scurry (Beautiful please don't hurry)

Well maybe just a half a drink more (I'll put some records on while I pour)

The neighbors might think (Baby it's bad out there)

Say what's in this drink? (No cabs to be had out there)

I wish I knew how (Your eyes are like starlight now)

To break this spell (I'll take your hat, your hair looks swell) (Why thank you)

I ought to say no, no, no sir (Mind if move in closer?)

At least I'm gonna say that I tried (What's the sense of hurtin' my pride?)

I really can't stay (Baby don't hold out)

Baby it's cold outside

So what do you think? Offensive and worthy or a ban? Or just simple holiday song that folks are reading WAY too far into!

We asked this question on Facebook, here's some of the responses (SPOILER ALERT: we can't find many who want to ban it.)