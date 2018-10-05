YEAYUHH! The new trailer for MY MAN Aquaman is here — but it’s not just any old trailer. This super-sized five-minute extended sneak peek gives us new looks at Arthur Curry’s journey from being a son of the land and the sea (and Nicole Kidman , boom) to becoming the king of the ocean…but first, he has to bring Atlantis back to life (or something).

Well, that is certainly five minutes of Aquaman . And possibly not what fans of James Wan — best known for horror films like Saw and The Conjuring — were expecting. And maybe not even what fans of the DCEU were expecting, which might not be a bad thing. Jason Momoa ’s solo film seems like it’s embracing the inherent silliness of the character (his “Could’ve just peed on it” line is maybe great?), and the DCEU sure could use some levity after all the doom and gloom of Batman and Superman’s shenanigans and the griminess of Suicide Squad .

And there’s also this high-def shot of Momoa in the classic-style Aquaman suit, which actually looks pretty cool:

Warner Bros.

For now — despite Amber Heard’s budget wig and those glowing eyes straight out of a ’90s sci-fi TV series — we’re remaining cautiously optimistic.

Here’s the official synopsis:

From Warner Bros. Pictures and director James Wan comes an action-packed adventure that spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas, “Aquaman,” starring Jason Momoa in the title role. The film reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime—one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be…a king.

Aquaman also stars Patrick Wilson, Willem Dafoe and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and hits theaters on December 21.

