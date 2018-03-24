April 2018 New Music Releases
Record Store Day, with its scores of exclusive releases, dominates our list of April 2018 New Music Releases. But that doesn't mean the rest of the month sits empty.
The Dead Daisies' Burn It Down, a 10-track follow-up to Make Some Noise from 2016, finds former Journey drummer Deen Castronovo debuting alongside John Corabi, Doug Aldrich, Marco Mendoza and David Lowy. Foreigner recast some of their biggest fan favorites in a new musical light on Foreigner With the 21st Century Symphony Orchestra & Chorus. Elsewhere, Spinal Tap bassist Derek Smalls is set to release his first solo album. We'll also get one more chance to hear the late Chris Cornell. He's one of more than a dozen artists who appears on Johnny Cash: Forever Words, a new album of songs based on previously unpublished poems and other writings.
Then there are dozens and dozens of great things arriving for Record Store Day. Beyond that, be on the look out for a robust group of concert recordings and some key reissues.
Dokken's short run of reunion dates with their classic lineup are commemorated on a new CD/DVD/Blu-ray package. King Crimson's Live in Vienna 2016, recorded in Austria on Dec. 1 of that year, was previously available only in Japan as part of a box set. One of the Who's most consistently bootlegged appearances will be officially released as Live at the Fillmore East 1968. Ritchie Blackmore's 2017 concerts with Rainbow are showcased on Memories in Rock II. Toto's Columbia years are remembered in a new box set, and there's a four-disc 50th anniversary of Love's classic 1967 album Forever Changes on the way.
More information on these and other rock releases can be found below. And remember to follow our continuously updated list of 2018 New Music Releases for details on music issued throughout the year.
April 6
Blackberry Smoke, Find a Light
Chicago, Chicago: VI Decades Live (This Is What We Do)
Chris Cornell and others, Johnny Cash: Forever Words
The Dead Daisies, Burn It Down
Gary Wright, The Dream Weaver; The Light of Smiles; Touch and Gone; Headin’ Home (two-disc reissue)
John Fogerty, Centerfield (remastered vinyl)
King Crimson, Live in Vienna 2016
Love, Forever Changes: 50th Anniversary Edition
Paul Carrack [Squeeze, Mike + the Mechanics], These Days
Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow, Memories in Rock II
Terry Kath, Chicago: The Terry Kath Experience (DVD)
April 13
The Damned, Evil Spirits
David Bowie, Changestwobowie
Dire Straits, The Studio Albums 1978-1991
Harry Smalls [Harry Shearer], Smalls Change
Metallica, The $5.98 EP: Garage Days Re-Revisited (reissue)
Peter Banks, Be Well, Be Safe, Be Lucky: The Anthology
The Souther-Hillman-Furay Band, The Souther-Hillman-Furay Band / Trouble in Paradise (single-disc reissue)
Toto, All In (box set)
April 20
Black Stone Cherry, Family Tree
Dokken, Return to the East 2016
The Flaming Lips, Seeing the Unseeable: The Complete Studio Recordings of the Flaming Lips 1986-1990 (six-CD box set): Scratching the Door: The First Recordings of the Flaming Lips
Linda Ronstadt, Mad Love (vinyl)
The Melvins, Pinkus Abortion Technician
Pete Townshend, Who Came First: 45th Anniversary Expanded Edition
Sting and Shaggy, 44/876
Stryper, God Damn Evil
Todd Rundgren / Utopia, The Road To Utopia: The Complete Recordings 1974-82 (seven-disc box set)
The Who, Live at the Fillmore East 1968
Various artists, Playing for Change: Listen to the Music [Doobie Brothers, David Crosby, Warren Haynes, Dr. John + others]
Various artists, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame: In Concert (four-disc DVD/Blu-ray set)
April 21: Record Store Day
AC/DC, Back In Black (cassette)
The Alarm, Where the Two Rivers Meet
The Allman Brothers Band, Live at the Atlanta Pop Festival, July 3 & 5, 1970
Arcade Fire, EP
The B-52's, Rock N' Rockets
The Beau Brummels, Bradley's Barn
Jeff Beck, Truth
Belly, Feel
Chuck Berry, Greatest Hits
Big Audio Dynamite II, On the Road Live '92
Blue Öyster Cult, Rarities Vol. 2
David Bowie, David Bowie
David Bowie, Bowie Now
David Bowie, Welcome to the Blackout
David Bowie, Let's Dance (Full Length Demo)
Tim Buckley, I Can't See You
Tim Buckley, Live at the Troubadour
Jeff Buckley, Live at Sin-e: Legacy Edition
Buffalo Tom, "The Only Living Boy In New York" b/w "The Seeker"
Buffalo Tom, Big Red Letter Day
Eric Burdon & the Animals, Nights in San Francisco
Car Seat Headrest, Twin Fantasy (Mirror To Mirror)
Johnny Cash, At Folsom Prison: 50th Anniversary Legacy Edition
Johnny Cash, "I Love You Because" / "You're The Nearest Thing To Heaven"
Cheech & Chong, Up In Smoke (40th Anniversary)
Eric Clapton, Rush (Music from the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Eric Clapton, Complete Clapton
Gene Clark, Back Street Mirror
Gary Clark Jr. with Junkie, Come Together
Elvis Costello, "Someone Else's Heart"
The Cure, Mixed Up
The Cure, Torn Down (Mixed Up Extra)
Def Leppard, Live at Abbey Road
Dickey Betts, Dickey Betts Band: Live at the Lone Star Roadhouse
Bo Diddley, 16 All -Time Greatest Hits
The Doors, The Matrix Part II
Duran Duran, Thanksgiving Live
Duran Duran, Duran Duran Budokan
Bob Dylan & the Grateful Dead, Dylan & the Dead
Steve Earle & the Dukes, Live From the Continental Club
Europe, Walk the Earth
Eurythmics, 1984 (For the Love of Big Brother)
Flamin' Groovies, Grease
The Flaming Lips, The Story of Yum Yum and Dragon
Fleet Foxes "Crack Up (Choral Version)"/"In the Morning (Live in Switzerland)"
Fleetwood Mac, Tango In The Night Alternate
John Fogerty, Centerfield
Jerry Garcia, Run for the Roses
Marvin Gaye, Let's Get It On
Marvin Gaye, Sexual Healing: The Remixes
Gov't Mule, Girl With No Self Esteem
Grateful Dead, Fillmore West, San Francisco, CA
John Wesley Harding, Greatest Other People's Hits
Mickey Hart, RAMU
Hawkwind, Dark Matter (The Alternative Liberty / U.A. Years 1970 - 1974)
Jimi Hendrix, "Mannish Boy" b/w "Trash Men"
Robyn Hitchcock, Robyn Hitchcock & His LA Squires
Hot Tuna, Live at the New Orleans House
Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, Live at Twist & Shout
Jesus Jones, Zeroes + Ones 25th Anniversary
Jethro Tull, Moths
The Kinks, Phobia
Led Zeppelin, "Friends"/"Rock And Roll"
Arthur Lee and Love, Coming Through You
Linkin Park, One More Night Live
Living Colour, Live at CBGB's 12.19.89
Kenny Loggins, Return to Pooh Corner
The Lone Bellow, Live at Grimey's
Madonna, The First Album
Madonna, You Can Dance
George Martin, Beatles to Bond and Bach
Mastodon, Emperor of Sand
The MC5, "I Can Only Give You Everything"/"I Just Don't Know"
The MC5 "Looking At You"/"Borderline"
Randy Meisner, Take It to the Limit
The Moody Blues, Say It With Love
Van Morrison, "Close Enough For Jazz"/"Things"
Van Morrison, Alternative Moondance
Motörhead, Heroes
The National, Boxer Live In Brussels
Nico, "I'm Not Sayin'" / "The Last Mile"
Harry Nilsson, Pussy Cats
Phish, Billy Breathes
Pink Floyd, The Piper at the Gates of Dawn (Mono)
The Police, "Roxanne"
Iggy Pop, Live at the Ritz, NYC 1986
Elvis Presley, The King in the Ring
Prince, 1999
Rage Against the Machine, Live at the Democratic National Convention 2000
Ramones, Sundragon Sessions
The Rascals, The Complete Singles A's & B's
Lou Reed, Animal Serenade
Lou Reed and Kris Kristofferson, The Bottom Line Archive Series: In Their Own Words: With Vin Scelsa
The Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Raven's Reels--Knoxville
The Rolling Stones, Their Satanic Majesties Request
Saxon, Princess of the Night
The Shins V. Los Lobos, The Fear
Small Faces "Lazy Sunday" (stereo) / "Ogdens Nut Gone Flake" (Alt mono mix)
The Smithereens, The Smithereens Play Tommy
Patty Smyth and Scandal, Goodbye to You! Best of the '80s Live
Pompeii [Mott the Hoople, Mountain], Secret Sessions
Soul Asylum, Live From Liberty Lunch, Austin TX, December 3, 1992
Soundgarden, A-Sides
Bruce Springsteen, Greatest Hits
The Stooges, The Stooges (Detroit Edition)
The Sundays, Reading, Writing and Arithmetic
Sublime, Sublime
Superchunk, "What a Time to Be Alive (Acoustic)" b/w "Erasure (Acoustic)"
Tangerine Dream, Zeit
George Thorogood & the Destroyers, "Shot Down"/"Ain't Coming Home"
Johnny Thunders, So Alonesome
U2, "Lights of Home"
Uncle Tupelo, No Depression: Demos
Tom Waits, Brawlers
Tom Waits, Bawlers
Tom Waits, Bastards
Whitesnake, 1987 (30th Anniversary Edition)
The Who, The Kids Are Alright
Wilco, Live at the Troubadour 11/12/96
Johnny Winter, The King of Slide
Yes, Tormato
Neil Young, Tonight's the Night Live at the Roxy
Frank Zappa, "Lumpy Gravy" b/w "Primordial"
April 27
Chris Squire, Fish Out of Water (limited-edition box set)
The Fabulous Thunderbirds, Tuff Enuff (reissue)
Foreigner, With the 21st Century Symphony Orchestra & Chorus
Godsmack, When Legends Rise
Steve Wynn [Dream Syndicate], Kerosene Man; Dazzling Display (reissues)
Van Morrison, You're Driving Me Crazy
May and Beyond
Brian Eno, Music for Installations
Simon and Garfunkel, Bridge Over Troubled Water (vinyl)
Jizzy Pearl [Ratt, Quiet Riot], All You Need Is Soul
Dire Straits, The Studio Albums 1978-1991 (six-disc box set)
Steve Miller Band, Complete Albums Volume 1 (1968-1976)
Don Airey [Deep Purple], One of a Kind (vinyl)
Def Leppard, The CD Collection: Volume 1 (seven-disc box set)