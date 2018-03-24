Record Store Day , with its scores of exclusive releases, dominates our list of April 2018 New Music Releases. But that doesn't mean the rest of the month sits empty.

The Dead Daisies ' Burn It Down , a 10-track follow-up to Make Some Noise from 2016, finds former Journey drummer Deen Castronovo debuting alongside John Corabi , Doug Aldrich, Marco Mendoza and David Lowy. Foreigner recast some of their biggest fan favorites in a new musical light on Foreigner With the 21st Century Symphony Orchestra & Chorus . Elsewhere, Spinal Tap bassist Derek Smalls is set to release his first solo album. We'll also get one more chance to hear the late Chris Cornell . He's one of more than a dozen artists who appears on Johnny Cash : Forever Words , a new album of songs based on previously unpublished poems and other writings.

Then there are dozens and dozens of great things arriving for Record Store Day. Beyond that, be on the look out for a robust group of concert recordings and some key reissues.

Dokken 's short run of reunion dates with their classic lineup are commemorated on a new CD/DVD/Blu-ray package. King Crimson 's Live in Vienna 2016 , recorded in Austria on Dec. 1 of that year, was previously available only in Japan as part of a box set. One of the Who 's most consistently bootlegged appearances will be officially released as Live at the Fillmore East 1968 . Ritchie Blackmore 's 2017 concerts with Rainbow are showcased on Memories in Rock II . Toto 's Columbia years are remembered in a new box set, and there's a four-disc 50th anniversary of Love 's classic 1967 album Forever Changes on the way.

More information on these and other rock releases can be found below. And remember to follow our continuously updated list of 2018 New Music Releases for details on music issued throughout the year.

April 6

Blackberry Smoke, Find a Light

Chicago, Chicago: VI Decades Live (This Is What We Do)

Chris Cornell and others, Johnny Cash: Forever Words

The Dead Daisies, Burn It Down

Gary Wright, The Dream Weaver; The Light of Smiles; Touch and Gone; Headin’ Home (two-disc reissue)

John Fogerty, Centerfield (remastered vinyl)

King Crimson, Live in Vienna 2016

Love, Forever Changes: 50th Anniversary Edition

Paul Carrack [Squeeze, Mike + the Mechanics], These Days

Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow, Memories in Rock II

Terry Kath, Chicago: The Terry Kath Experience (DVD)

April 13

The Damned, Evil Spirits

David Bowie, Changestwobowie

Dire Straits, The Studio Albums 1978-1991

Harry Smalls [Harry Shearer], Smalls Change

Metallica, The $5.98 EP: Garage Days Re-Revisited (reissue)

Peter Banks, Be Well, Be Safe, Be Lucky: The Anthology

The Souther-Hillman-Furay Band, The Souther-Hillman-Furay Band / Trouble in Paradise (single-disc reissue)

Toto, All In (box set)

April 20

Black Stone Cherry, Family Tree

Dokken, Return to the East 2016

The Flaming Lips, Seeing the Unseeable: The Complete Studio Recordings of the Flaming Lips 1986-1990 (six-CD box set): Scratching the Door: The First Recordings of the Flaming Lips

Linda Ronstadt, Mad Love (vinyl)

The Melvins, Pinkus Abortion Technician

Pete Townshend, Who Came First: 45th Anniversary Expanded Edition

Sting and Shaggy, 44/876

Stryper, God Damn Evil

Todd Rundgren / Utopia, The Road To Utopia: The Complete Recordings 1974-82 (seven-disc box set)

The Who, Live at the Fillmore East 1968

Various artists, Playing for Change: Listen to the Music [Doobie Brothers, David Crosby, Warren Haynes, Dr. John + others]

Various artists, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame: In Concert (four-disc DVD/Blu-ray set)

April 21: Record Store Day

AC/DC, Back In Black (cassette)

The Alarm, Where the Two Rivers Meet

The Allman Brothers Band, Live at the Atlanta Pop Festival, July 3 & 5, 1970

Arcade Fire, EP

The B-52's, Rock N' Rockets

The Beau Brummels, Bradley's Barn

Jeff Beck, Truth

Belly, Feel

Chuck Berry, Greatest Hits

Big Audio Dynamite II, On the Road Live '92

Blue Öyster Cult, Rarities Vol. 2

David Bowie, David Bowie

David Bowie, Bowie Now

David Bowie, Welcome to the Blackout

David Bowie, Let's Dance (Full Length Demo)

Tim Buckley, I Can't See You

Tim Buckley, Live at the Troubadour

Jeff Buckley, Live at Sin-e: Legacy Edition

Buffalo Tom, "The Only Living Boy In New York" b/w "The Seeker"

Buffalo Tom, Big Red Letter Day

Eric Burdon & the Animals, Nights in San Francisco

Car Seat Headrest, Twin Fantasy (Mirror To Mirror)

Johnny Cash, At Folsom Prison: 50th Anniversary Legacy Edition

Johnny Cash, "I Love You Because" / "You're The Nearest Thing To Heaven"

Cheech & Chong, Up In Smoke (40th Anniversary)

Eric Clapton, Rush (Music from the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Eric Clapton, Complete Clapton

Gene Clark, Back Street Mirror

Gary Clark Jr. with Junkie, Come Together

Elvis Costello, "Someone Else's Heart"

The Cure, Mixed Up

The Cure, Torn Down (Mixed Up Extra)

Def Leppard, Live at Abbey Road

Dickey Betts, Dickey Betts Band: Live at the Lone Star Roadhouse

Bo Diddley, 16 All -Time Greatest Hits

The Doors, The Matrix Part II

Duran Duran, Thanksgiving Live

Duran Duran, Duran Duran Budokan

Bob Dylan & the Grateful Dead, Dylan & the Dead

Steve Earle & the Dukes, Live From the Continental Club

Europe, Walk the Earth

Eurythmics, 1984 (For the Love of Big Brother)

Flamin' Groovies, Grease

The Flaming Lips, The Story of Yum Yum and Dragon

Fleet Foxes "Crack Up (Choral Version)"/"In the Morning (Live in Switzerland)"

Fleetwood Mac, Tango In The Night Alternate

John Fogerty, Centerfield

Jerry Garcia, Run for the Roses

Marvin Gaye, Let's Get It On

Marvin Gaye, Sexual Healing: The Remixes

Gov't Mule, Girl With No Self Esteem

Grateful Dead, Fillmore West, San Francisco, CA

John Wesley Harding, Greatest Other People's Hits

Mickey Hart, RAMU

Hawkwind, Dark Matter (The Alternative Liberty / U.A. Years 1970 - 1974)

Jimi Hendrix, "Mannish Boy" b/w "Trash Men"

Robyn Hitchcock, Robyn Hitchcock & His LA Squires

Hot Tuna, Live at the New Orleans House

Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, Live at Twist & Shout

Jesus Jones, Zeroes + Ones 25th Anniversary

Jethro Tull, Moths

The Kinks, Phobia

Led Zeppelin, "Friends"/"Rock And Roll"

Arthur Lee and Love, Coming Through You

Linkin Park, One More Night Live

Living Colour, Live at CBGB's 12.19.89

Kenny Loggins, Return to Pooh Corner

The Lone Bellow, Live at Grimey's

Madonna, The First Album

Madonna, You Can Dance

George Martin, Beatles to Bond and Bach

Mastodon, Emperor of Sand

The MC5, "I Can Only Give You Everything"/"I Just Don't Know"

The MC5 "Looking At You"/"Borderline"

Randy Meisner, Take It to the Limit

The Moody Blues, Say It With Love

Van Morrison, "Close Enough For Jazz"/"Things"

Van Morrison, Alternative Moondance

Motörhead, Heroes

The National, Boxer Live In Brussels

Nico, "I'm Not Sayin'" / "The Last Mile"

Harry Nilsson, Pussy Cats

Phish, Billy Breathes

Pink Floyd, The Piper at the Gates of Dawn (Mono)

The Police, "Roxanne"

Iggy Pop, Live at the Ritz, NYC 1986

Elvis Presley, The King in the Ring

Prince, 1999

Rage Against the Machine, Live at the Democratic National Convention 2000

Ramones, Sundragon Sessions

The Rascals, The Complete Singles A's & B's

Lou Reed, Animal Serenade

Lou Reed and Kris Kristofferson, The Bottom Line Archive Series: In Their Own Words: With Vin Scelsa

The Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Raven's Reels--Knoxville

The Rolling Stones, Their Satanic Majesties Request

Saxon, Princess of the Night

The Shins V. Los Lobos, The Fear

Small Faces "Lazy Sunday" (stereo) / "Ogdens Nut Gone Flake" (Alt mono mix)

The Smithereens, The Smithereens Play Tommy

Patty Smyth and Scandal, Goodbye to You! Best of the '80s Live

Pompeii [Mott the Hoople, Mountain], Secret Sessions

Soul Asylum, Live From Liberty Lunch, Austin TX, December 3, 1992

Soundgarden, A-Sides

Bruce Springsteen, Greatest Hits

The Stooges, The Stooges (Detroit Edition)

The Sundays, Reading, Writing and Arithmetic

Sublime, Sublime

Superchunk, "What a Time to Be Alive (Acoustic)" b/w "Erasure (Acoustic)"

Tangerine Dream, Zeit

George Thorogood & the Destroyers, "Shot Down"/"Ain't Coming Home"

Johnny Thunders, So Alonesome

U2, "Lights of Home"

Uncle Tupelo, No Depression: Demos

Tom Waits, Brawlers

Tom Waits, Bawlers

Tom Waits, Bastards

Whitesnake, 1987 (30th Anniversary Edition)

The Who, The Kids Are Alright

Wilco, Live at the Troubadour 11/12/96

Johnny Winter, The King of Slide

Yes, Tormato

Neil Young, Tonight's the Night Live at the Roxy

Frank Zappa, "Lumpy Gravy" b/w "Primordial"

April 27

Chris Squire, Fish Out of Water (limited-edition box set)

The Fabulous Thunderbirds, Tuff Enuff (reissue)

Foreigner, With the 21st Century Symphony Orchestra & Chorus

Godsmack, When Legends Rise

Steve Wynn [Dream Syndicate], Kerosene Man; Dazzling Display (reissues)

Van Morrison, You're Driving Me Crazy

May and Beyond

Brian Eno, Music for Installations

Simon and Garfunkel, Bridge Over Troubled Water (vinyl)

Jizzy Pearl [Ratt, Quiet Riot], All You Need Is Soul

Dire Straits, The Studio Albums 1978-1991 (six-disc box set)

Steve Miller Band, Complete Albums Volume 1 (1968-1976)

Don Airey [Deep Purple], One of a Kind (vinyl)

Def Leppard, The CD Collection: Volume 1 (seven-disc box set)