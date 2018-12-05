Applebee’s December Drink Special is Their Best One Yet

It's a new month, which means Applebee's is offering a new boozy drink at a discounted rate. December's treat is a hard candy favorite...

From Long Island Iced Teas to Bahama Mamas, Applebee's has been on a roll for more than a year, offering a new mixed drink each month for only a dollar... Well, some drinks were for $2 (like their Vodka lemonades - But those were made with Absolut Vodka).

This month's deal is one of the best ones they've offered, and it's only a $1. It's their new "Dollar Jolly" and it's vodka with either cherry or green apple Jolly Rancher flavor. Each drink also comes with a Jolly Rancher hard candy.

If you haven't tried any of Applebee's mixed drink deals yet, here's what you need to know:

- The deal is available for the entire month: The 1st through the 31st

- You can get the drink anytime (it's not just a "Happy Hour" promotion)

- The drink comes in a 10-ounce mug (with ice)

- You can use a gift card to purchase these drinks

- Of course, you have to be 21 to enjoy (duh)

As always with any promotion like this, participation may vary. So make sure you check ahead of time.

