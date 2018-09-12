It's New York Fashion Week and there's been an influx of celebrities of all kinds in the Big Apple. Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis was clad in stickers and an Adidas jacket at a recent fashion show for designer Libertine, observing what came down the runway. It's there that he also revealed the band will soon begin writing their follow-up to 2016's The Getaway .

The singer told the New York Post that the Chili Peppers will commence their first writing sessions for their next record in roughly two weeks. Fans should be delighted by this news as it likely means they won't have to endure another five-year wait between albums, presuming the band works faster than Tool .

In the gallery below, you can see some photos of Keidis at the fashion show. His outfit didn't go entirely as planned, however, as he said “I got to the door of the hotel and I was like, ‘Where’s my sequins, goddammit?’" When informed the sequins had just arrived, he knew there was little time to get to his seat as the show was starting, so he left them behind.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers supported The Getaway with a massive world tour. Their efforts made them the 14th highest-earning band of 2017, bringing in $18.5 million dollars through U.S. concert grosses and royalties generated from domestic sales, streaming and publishing in that year.