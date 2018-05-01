‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Trailer Introduces Goliath to the MCU

After teasing us yesterday that the Ant-Man and the Wasp trailer would reveal where the characters were during Avengers: Infinity War, the first trailer ... basically doesn’t give us any information. It’s a fun trailer, though, with tons of cool Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) action (she is way better at changing size mid-fight than Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man ever was) and we get a good look at the film’s villain, Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen). As for any Infinity War spoilers, those were MIA.

So was Michelle Pfeiffer’s Janet Van Dyne. There were several references to the Quantum Realm, the super-tiny dimension where she’s supposedly been trapped for decades, but no actual footage of Pfeiffer in the trailer. On the plus side, we did get to meet Laurence Fishburne, playing Hank Pym’s (Michael Douglas) old buddy who worked with him on a project called “Goliath.” That’s of course a codename that Pym went by in the comics for a while, and the codename that Fishburne’s character, Bill Foster, went by as well.

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

From the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes “Ant Man and The Wasp,” a new chapter featuring heroes with the astonishing ability to shrink. In the aftermath of “Captain America: Civil War,” Scott Lang grapples with the consequences of his choices as both a Super Hero and a father. As he struggles to rebalance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he’s confronted by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym with an urgent new mission. Scott must once again put on the suit and learn to fight alongside The Wasp as the team works together to uncover secrets from the past.

Sorry for the pun, but after Infinity War this looks like a refreshingly small change of pace for Marvel. Ant-Man and the Wasp opens in theaters on July 6.