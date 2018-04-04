Another Madison County Meth Manufacturing Operation Thwarted

Photo Credit - AlexLMX/Thinkstock

Another Madison County Meth Lab has been located and shut down.

According to Oneida City Police, an investigation led them to the execution of a search warrant at an apartment on William Street.

During the raid authorities discovered evidence consistent with the unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine. As a result of the investigation 5 individuals were placed under arrest and are facing numerous charges.

The following people have been arrested and are facing a variety of charges.

30-year-old Brett Parks of Blossvale
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Reckless Endangerment
- Criminal Possession of Methamphetamine Manufacturing Materials
- Unlawfully Manufacturing Methamphetamine

23-year-old Skyler Glouse of Oneida
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Reckless Endangerment
- Criminal Possession of Methamphetamine Manufacturing Materials
- Unlawfully Manufacturing Methamphetamine

34-year-old Kelly Franklin of Oneida
- Unlawful Disposal of Meth Lab Materials
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th

27-year-old Brittany Horton of Oneida
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child
- Unlawful Possession of Marijuana

32-year-old Joshua Peters of Oneida
- Criminal Possession of Methamphetamine Manufacturing Materials 2nd

All suspects have been formerly charged and will answer those charges in Oneida City Court at a later date. Madison County Child Protective Services assisted with this case as there were children present during the discovery of the meth lab.

WIBX 950 Source: Another Madison County Meth Manufacturing Operation Thwarted
Categories: Utica-Rome News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top