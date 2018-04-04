Another Madison County Meth Manufacturing Operation Thwarted
Another Madison County Meth Lab has been located and shut down.
According to Oneida City Police, an investigation led them to the execution of a search warrant at an apartment on William Street.
During the raid authorities discovered evidence consistent with the unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine. As a result of the investigation 5 individuals were placed under arrest and are facing numerous charges.
The following people have been arrested and are facing a variety of charges.
30-year-old Brett Parks of Blossvale
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Reckless Endangerment
- Criminal Possession of Methamphetamine Manufacturing Materials
- Unlawfully Manufacturing Methamphetamine
23-year-old Skyler Glouse of Oneida
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Reckless Endangerment
- Criminal Possession of Methamphetamine Manufacturing Materials
- Unlawfully Manufacturing Methamphetamine
34-year-old Kelly Franklin of Oneida
- Unlawful Disposal of Meth Lab Materials
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th
27-year-old Brittany Horton of Oneida
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child
- Unlawful Possession of Marijuana
32-year-old Joshua Peters of Oneida
- Criminal Possession of Methamphetamine Manufacturing Materials 2nd
All suspects have been formerly charged and will answer those charges in Oneida City Court at a later date. Madison County Child Protective Services assisted with this case as there were children present during the discovery of the meth lab.