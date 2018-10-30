Another Chicken Tenders Recall

What is it with all these food recalls ? Makes you think we should be raising our own food, especially when it comes to chicken. According to the USDA, Suzanna’s Kitchen of Georgia produced grilled chicken strips with an "unapproved substance." Here are the packages to avoid.

The product contains concentrations of thallium , a chemical that can be toxic in large enough doses. The recall covers 8-oz. boxed packages of “Nature Raised Farms organic gluten-free Grilled Chicken Breast Strips” with a lot number of “1718SUZ01”. The establishment number “EST. 1381” is printed on the side panel of the box.

USDA.gov

The USDA's website has more information on the recall. The product was shipped nationwide, government officials will release the retail outlets where the products were sold once they are compiled.

