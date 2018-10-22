Annual Halloween House In Schuyler Up And Running

One of Central New York's favorite Halloween traditions is back. Running through Halloween, check out the Schuyler Holiday House .

The Truax family always decks out for Halloween and Christmas too. The Halloween show this year runs Sunday - Thursday 5PM - 9:00PM, and Friday - Saturday 5PM - 10:00PM. They also have some treats planned for Halloween night.

You can find this Central New York tradition on the corner of Windfall Road and Westgate Drive off Herkimer Road in Schuyler.

They do have some housekeeping rules they would like to pass along:

Please do not block or turn around in our neighbors driveways. If they are trying to exit or enter their homes please allow them to do so. The subdivision has a cul-de-sac to turn around in. Most of the houses in the subdivision are also decorated for your enjoyment. Please be careful and watch for pedestrians and other vehicles when driving through subdivision."

