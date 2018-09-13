Annual Cream Cheese Festival This Weekend

If you love cream cheese, you're in the right place. The 14th Annual Cream Cheese Festival is happening in Lowville.

The event will be held on Saturday, September 15th, 2018 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. There will be delicious food, many vendors, great entertainment, local artists, contests for children and adults, and, a chance to sample an amazing cheesecake.

There is also a childrens park that will feature zipline, eurobungy, rock climbing wall, boot camp challenge, huge slide, bounce house, bounce house, corn play land, petting zoo, large swing sets, free balloon, and much more.