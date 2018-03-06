Ann Wilson of Heart is planning to release a solo album this summer. Although the released date and track listing have yet to be finalized, she's revealed the title, Songs for the Living, Vol. 1 , and confirmed that it will be an album of covers revolving around a specific theme.

"It's a project very dear to me -- a collection of songs by artists who have departed in the last several years, including Leonard Cohen , David Bowie , Tom Petty , Chris Cornell and Amy Winehouse to name a few," Wilson noted in a press release. "I feel these souls have made a real, lasting contribution to the art of the popular song and to honor them is my deepest pleasure."

Wilson is still tracking the record, but she shared three songs that are already slated for inclusion: Winehouse's "Back to Black," Lesley Gore's "You Don't Own Me" and Eagles ' "Life in the Fast Lane"

"Once again I am pushing my limits as a singer and it is thrilling work," she said. "It's my way of showing gratitude for these amazing expressions in words and music. This record was made in the old school way ... on an actual tape recorder, so the sound is vibrant, present and powerful. This sound will not just massage the listener's ego, it will stoke their heart and soul."

As Wilson continues to work on the project, she'll take a break to play a few headlining dates this month and into April. She's also booked to open for Jeff Beck and Paul Rodgers on their co-headlining Stars Align tour from July 18 to Aug. 26. You can see her complete itinerary below.

Ann Wilson 2018 Tour Dates

March 16 - Portland, ME - Aura

March 17 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

April 5 - Niagara Falls, ON - Fallsview Casino

April 7 - Northfield, OH - Hard Rock Rocksino

April 8 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre

July 18 - West Valley City, UT - Usana Amphitheatre*

July 20 - Los Angeles, CA - Five Point Amphitheatre*

July 22 - Chula Vista, CA - Mattress Firm Amphitheatre*

July 24 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land*

July 25 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*

July 28 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

July 29 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island*

July 31 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre*

Aug. 1 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage*

Aug. 3 - Boston, MA - Blue Hills Bank Pavilion*

Aug. 4 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion*

Aug. 8 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center*

Aug. 10 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center*

Aug. 12 - Holmdel, NJ - P.N.C. Bank Arts Center*

Aug. 14 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater*

Aug. 17 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium*

Aug. 19 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion*

Aug. 25 - West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheatre*

Aug. 26 - Tampa, FL - MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre*

*With Jeff Beck and Paul Rodgers