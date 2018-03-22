Is Angus Young Writing a New AC/DC Album for Axl Rose to Sing?

AC/DC have been through an incredibly tumultuous period over the past few years, weathering the death of rhythm guitarist Malcolm Young , as well as the departures of drummer Phil Rudd , singer Brian Johnson and bassist Cliff Williams . But guitarist Angus Young is still standing — and according to Rose Tattoo singer Angry Anderson, Young's still planning on putting out another AC/DC album.

The plan, as Anderson revealed during a recent interview with the Rockpit , is for Young to carry the AC/DC banner forward with vocals from Axl Rose , who stepped in behind the mic after Johnson was forced to leave the lineup due to chronic hearing loss . Though Rose's participation was technically only to help the band get through what looked likely to be its final tour, Anderson said Young told him he's working on new material with Rose in mind.

"I said to him 'What are you going to do?' and he said 'Mate, I’m writing a new album,'" said Anderson. "I asked him who was in the band and he said 'Axl.' Brian’s not there, Phil’s not there, Cliff’s not there, sadly, Malcolm’s not there."

It's a state of affairs that will obviously make more than a few AC/DC fans unhappy, but as Anderson went on to point out, there are arguments for and against Young moving forward with a decidedly different AC/DC. "Yes, it’s sad that the original lineup aren’t there anymore, but it’s the songs," he added. "People who have supported them all the way through their career, they want to hear the songs."

Anderson's comments aren't the first to suggest that Young might be planning a new AC/DC LP with Rose — those rumors started last year — but fans shouldn't look for a definitive answer either way anytime soon. Rose is still touring with Guns N' Roses, and Young isn't the type to say much to the press; if another AC/DC album is really in the cards, he won't reveal it to the world until he's good and ready.