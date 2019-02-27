Amsterdam Hosting First Ever Chicken Wing Festival

Drive down the thruway this April and head to Amsterdam. Just announced, The City of Amsterdam Tourism Marketing and Recreation has announced their first ever WingFest .

This festival will be held on April 20th. It's more like a wing walk instead one festival. They're encouraging all businesses in Amsterdam to participate with different types of chicken wings. Attendees will pay each of the establishments 50 cents per wing and at the end, they will vote for their favorites.