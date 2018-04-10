American Horror Story Season 8 is headed to the future, but not that far ahead. New details of the next chapter reveal the exact setting, along with hairy new roles for Evan Peters, Joan Collins and more.

Creator Ryan Murphy offered a few new tidbits of American Horror Story Season 8 from the FX drama’s pre-Emmy “For Your Consideration” event; most notably that the much-discussed “future” setting would be only “18 months from today.” Murphy also teased that Season 8 would return to the more “heightened” tones of Season 2 and 3’s Asylum and Coven , after Cult traded in the supernatural for a more political focus.

As for cast and characters, only Sarah Paulson , Evan Peters and Kathy Bates have been formally confirmed , but THR claims Billy Eichner , Cheyenne Jackson, Adina Porter and Leslie Grossman will all join as well. Murphy also answered Porter’s question about cast makeup with confirmation that “three of our leads are indeed minorities.” Evan Peters will be granted a more comedic role as a hairstylist – with Joan Collins playing his grandmother – while Paulson and Peters will also make their directorial debuts.

Still no confirmation of a “Radioactive” title, or whether Murder House star Dylan McDermott will be making a long-awaited return , though we at least know filming is expected to begin on June 16. Stay tuned for more on American Horror Story Season 8.