Two more iconic women may be joining the ranks of American Horror Story Season 8. Not only has Dynasty legend Joan Collins reportedly joined the cast, but creator Ryan Murphy suggests none other than Anjelica Huston may join 2018’s frights.

The Hollywood Reporter got updates from Murphy on a variety of projects, including the fate of more American Crime Story after the under-performing Assassination of Gianni Versace . As far as American Horror Story Season 8 at least – rumored to be titled Radioactive -- Murphy confirmed that he’s “throwing in Joan Collins,” and “interested” in Anjelica Huston. Not a guarantee for the latter, but the Addams Family favorite would nonetheless be a fine fit for the franchise.

Thus far confirmed for the eighth, future-set season are the returns of franchise favorites Evan Peters and Kathy Bates , while series staple Sarah Paulson will carve time from her busy schedule to put in some weird teeth . Still unconfirmed is whether Murder House and Asylum star Dylan McDermott will be making a long-awaited return , and Murphy was previously unwilling to shoot down American Horror Story: Radioactive as a potential title.

We’ll have more details as Season 8 goes before cameras this summer, but who else might American Horror Story draw into 2018?