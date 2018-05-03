‘American Gods’ Season 2 Teaser Confirms 2019 Return

At long last, American Gods is finally headed to the House on the Rock. The long-delayed Starz drama begins Season 2 production with a new behind-the-scenes teaser and photo; also confirming a 2019 return.

Starz shared a first official video from filming on House of the Rock, the famed novel location teased by the show’s first season finale. In addition to highlighting the return cast of Ricky Whittle, Ian McShane, Yetide Betaki, Mousa Kraish, Omid Abtahi and more, the new video also announces that the eight-episode season is officially earmarked for a 2019 premiere. Check out the clip below:

Said executive producer/co-showrunner Gaiman:

The first season was all about getting to the House on the Rock. It’s amazing to see everyone back, and to be entering the next stage of the story with the best bunch of actors around, along with some inspired filmmakers.

American Gods Season 2 previously set Star Trek: Discovery alum Jesse Alexander to showrun Season 2, sharing duties with author Neil Gaiman. The American Gods creator was reportedly “unhappy with the direction Fuller and Green planned to take season two as their vision was not a straight adaptation of his source material,” and – as a result – the first six written scripts were tossed. Alexander’s Season 2 vision was also said to “ignore” the prior finale’s cliffhanger.

Stay tuned for more on American Gods Season 2 in the meantime.