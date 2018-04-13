The American Gods exodus may have stopped. Season 2 production is finally underway, and with it comes a look at remaining cast and crew in the wake of Bryan Fuller, Michael Green and Gillian Anderson’s exits.

Star Bruce Langley (Technical Boy) shared a new look at the cast as a means of announcing production on the long-awaited second season. In it, we see such returning cast members as Langley, Omid Abtahi (Salim), Mousa Kraish (The Jinn), Orlando Jones (Mr. Nancy), Yetide Betaki (Bilquis), Ricky Whittle (Shadow Moon), Emily Browning (Laura) and Pablo Schreiber (Mad Sweeney). Granted, absence from the photo doesn’t necessarily guarantee any actor won’t return (kind of hard to imagine Ian McShane indulging speculation either way):

As of yet, Gillian Anderson is the only Season 1 star confirmed not to return following the exit of showrunners Bryan Fuller and Michael Green , though Kristin Chenoweth’s new role in NBC’s Trial & Error likely precludes Easter’s return . The series was recently revealed to be casting a “New Media” role to replace Anderson’s character; that of a 20-something Asian woman.

American Gods Season 2 previously set Star Trek: Discovery alum Jesse Alexander to showrun Season 2 , sharing duties with author Neil Gaiman . The American Gods creator was reportedly “unhappy with the direction Fuller and Green planned to take season two as their vision was not a straight adaptation of his source material,” and – as a result – the first six written scripts were tossed. Alexander’s Season 2 vision was also said to “ignore” the prior finale’s cliffhanger.

Production has begun, but American Gods won’t return until at least 2019. Stay tuned in the meantime.