An AMBER ALERT has been issued for a child believed to be abducted and in imminent danger.

The Washington County Sheriffs Office activated the New York State AMBER Alert for 12 year-old Maylay Johnson, believed to be taken near Oak St, in Hudson Falls, NY at about 3:00 PM Wednesday, September 26th. Police believe "she is in imminent danger of serious physical injury and/or death."

Malaya is a Black female with long, brown hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5 feet tall and weighs about 115 pounds. Malaya was last seen wearing right red jeans, a white tank top, with a light colored backpack.

The vehicle Malaya is believed to be in is a red 2-door sedan Ford Mustang and was last seen traveling on Oak St, Hudson Falls possibly heading for New York City.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Washington County Sheriffs Office at 866-NYS-AMBER or dial 911.