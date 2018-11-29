Amber Alert Issued For Genesee County Teen

An Amber Alert has been issued by the Genesee County Sheriff's Office for a 14-year old who was allegedly abducted around 8:00 this morning in Byron, New York.

Kamerie Elliot is white, about 4-feet-11 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds and has blue hair.

Authorities have identified the suspect as Gulllermo Torres-Acevedo. He was driving a blue Dodge Journey SUV with New York license plate number HHP5458.

The child was taken under circumstances which lead police to believe that she is in imminent danger.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Genesee County Sheriff's Office at at (866) NYS-AMBER or call 911.