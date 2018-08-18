The Allman Brothers’ Gravesite Is Being Expanded

The final resting place of Gregg and Duane Allman , and founding Allman Brothers Band bassist Berry Oakley, is being expanded. Construction work is underway at their grave sites at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Macon, Ga., although the full details of the project are being kept a secret.

According to the Telegraph , a walkway that separated Gregg's plot from the other two has been removed, with a new wall and stairs are being built placed at its edge. It's also expected that Gregg's grave will receive a marble slab that is identical to those marking the graves of his brother and Oakley. You can see video of the work below.

Other plots next to Gregg have recently been bought, which could potentially add room for either Allmans drummer Butch Trucks, who died in 2017, and Duane and Gregg's mother Geraldine, who passed away in 2015. However, neither Gregg's manager, Michael Lehman, nor local officials would disclose the plans the family has for the site.

“It is the family’s design in a private plot, and it is all funded by them,” Kitchens, the beautification director of Macon-Bibb County Parks said.

The site, which overlooks the Ocmulgee River, has long been a place for Allman Brothers fans to pay their respects, although it has occasionally been beset by vandals. In 2007, an iron fence and viewing platform, paid for with private donations, was built to protect the graves.

The article also notes that the three men are buried about 100 yards away from Elizabeth Reed, the inspiration for their classic instrumental "In Memory of Elizabeth Reed."