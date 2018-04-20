Smallville star Allison Mack has officially been tied to the NXIVM group accused of leading a “sex cult.” Mack herself was arrested on charges of trafficking women, following the arrest of group leader Keith Raniere.

It was several weeks ago that Raniere’s arrest drew attention to a 2017 report that the former CW star ran a “DOS” sex cult branding their initials into a harem of malnourished women. A noticeably-thin Mack supposedly appeared in video of Raniere’s arrest, and Mack’s Smallville co-star Kristin Kreuk even distanced herself from past involvement with the group. According to The Hollywood Reporter, 35 year-old Mack has been charged with sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy and forced labor conspiracy, and will be arraigned today. Said U.S. Attorney Richard P. Donoghue: