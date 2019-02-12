With Vinnie Paul ’s exclusion from the Grammys’ ‘In Memoriam’ segment, rock and metal fans felt slighted yet again by “Music’s Biggest Night.” Various musicians took to social media to vent on the subject, including Trivium ’s Matt Heafy , Fozzy ’s Chris Jericho and former Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum .

Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale shared her disappointment in a lengthy letter to the Recording Academy, correctly pointing out that Vinnie was a four-time Grammy nominee with Pantera . The disappointment goes beyond Hale, however, as fellow musicians spoke out.

Chris Jericho noted that the Grammys may have neglected to mention Vinnie Paul, but he would not:

Alice in Chains’ Mike Inez pointed out the Grammys’ history of snubbing legendary rock artists, noting they forgot Layne Staley after he singer passed:

Quiet Riot pointed out the same issue, writing how singer Kevin DuBrow was snubbed following his death:

The always outspoken Phil Labonte implored fans to stop caring about the Grammys:

Matt Heafy, a 2019 nominee with Trivium for Best Metal Performance, expressed his disappointment:

Finally, onetime Guns N' Roses drummer Matt Sorum added:

Though the Grammys did not include Vinnie Paul in their televised ‘In Memoriam’ segment, they did include Paul in a written list on the Grammys website.