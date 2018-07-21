The Dark Nights: Metal soundtrack is turning out to be one interesting project, with yet another hard rock hero having his contribution revealed. Alice in Chains guitarist and co-vocalist Jerry Cantrell heads up the song "Setting Sun," which can be heard in the player above.

The track puts the emphasis on the low end through the verses with a steady beat paired with prominent bass, building to the chorus with Cantrell painting a dark picture, "You stand by / You stand by / You stand by / And let it happen / All your world is wiped away / All your love has died today."

Cantrell's contribution to the project is the sixth offering so far. Mastodon's Brann Dailor kicked things off with his song "Red Death." That was followed by Deftones' frontman Chino Moreno leading the track "Brief Exchange." Sleigh Bells vocalist Alexis Krauss then fronted the song "War Cry," while the most recent offerings have been "Fact Check" led by The Fever 333's Jason Aalon Butler and "The Calling" featuring In This Moment's Maria Brink and Chris Howorth. Each of the songs have been aided along by acclaimed producer Mike Elizondo and Marilyn Manson's guitarist and composer Tyler Bates.

All of the songs are tied to the Dark Nights: Metal Deluxe Edition, which is based around a six-part graphic novel created by writer Scott Snyder and artist Greg Capullo as part of the DC Universe. Dark Nights: Metal Deluxe Edition is currently available at comic book retailers and digital outlets

Jerry Cantrell's "Setting Sun" is now available to fans via the platform of your choosing here. And you can also look for Cantrell back in his more familiar setting with Alice in Chains when the band releases their new album, Rainier Fog, on Aug. 24. Keep up with the band's touring here.

