Playing their headlining Rock on the Range set on the anniversary of Chris Cornell's passing, Alice in Chains paid tribute to the former Soundgarden frontman and fellow Seattle rocker by playing two of the band's songs.

Below you can watch fan-shot video of each song, "Hunted Down" from 1991's Badmotorfinger and the 1996 track from Down on the Upside, "Boot Camp." While frontman Jerry Cantrell didn't mention the anniversary, stage lights spelled out "CC" and "SG" during the performance.

This shouldn't surprise fans, after Cantrell and Heart's Ann Wilson paid tribute to Cornell at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last month, performing Soundgarden's hit "Black Hole Sun," from their 1994 masterpiece, Superunknown.

In the year since Cornell died by suicide, tributes have abounded. Whether from fellow musicians performing his music, fans sharing what his music meant to them, his own bandmates playing in his honor or his wife working to prevent drug addiction — which had a hand in Cornell's death — his memory continues to loom large.

That is particularly true at Rock on the Range this weekend, the annual festival held in Columbus, Ohio, where Soundgarden was scheduled to perform last year just a day after his death at 52. Instead, that entire weekend was dedicated to Cornell, and many performed his music as they mourned him.