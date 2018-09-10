For those who've kept up with Alice in Chains over the years, you're aware that despite the frequently dark nature of their music, they also have a keen sense of humor. With the recent death of movie star Burt Reynolds , the band honored the legend in their own unique way, recreating their Dirt album with the famous Burt Reynolds image from his naked Cosmopolitan spread.

"We put this up in the video screens pre show tonite. Rest In Peace Burt," wrote bassist Mike Inez , posting the image to his Instagram account. See the post below.

Reynolds was on the verge of a career uptick in 1972 with the film Deliverance when he agreed to pose naked in the women's magazine Cosmopolitan . The actor stated that he had done it for a kick with the knowledge that the film was coming out. "I have a strange sense of humor," stated Reynolds.

Some of his other film credits included Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex (But Were Afraid to Ask), The Longest Yard, Smokey and the Bandit, Hooper, Cannonball Run and Switching Channels . He enjoyed a career renaissance in the '90s with the films Striptease and Boogie Nights and also found success on TV with the series Evening Shade .

Alice in Chains' Dirt was their sophomore set and their biggest album. The 1992 disc spawned the singles "Would?," "Them Bones," "Angry Chair," "Rooster" and "Down in a Hole." The original album artwork featured a woman half buried in the desert and was shot by Rocky Schneck, but the woman was replaced by the iconic Reynolds photo for the band's tribute to the actor.