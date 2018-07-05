Alice Cooper has spent the last year promoting his Paranormal album and next month he'll release a live album, A Paranormal Evening at the Olympia Paris from the tour.

The album will feature classics like "Poison" "School's Out" and "No More Mr. Nice Guy" alongside deeper cuts like "Pain" and "Woman of Mass Destruction," as well as the Paranormal single "Paranoiac Personality."

The album is set for an Aug. 31 release via earMUSIC, with the track listing and artwork for the disc posted below.

Cooper returns to the road Aug. 3 in West Allis, Mich., with dates booked into October. See all of his stops listed below.

Alice Cooper, A Paranormal Evening at the Olympia Paris Track Listing + Artwork

earMUSIC

CD1:

1. Brutal Planet

2. No More Mr. Nice Guy

3. Under My Wheels

4. Department of Youth

5. Pain

6. Billion Dollar Babies

7. The World Needs Guts

8. Woman of Mass Distraction

9. Poison

10. Halo of Flies

CD2:

1. Feed My Frankenstein

2. Cold Ethyl

3. Only Women Bleed

4. Paranoiac Personality

5. Ballad of Dwight Fry

6. Killer/I Love the Dead themes

7. I'm Eighteen

8. School's Out

Alice Cooper 2018 Tour Dates