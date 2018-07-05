Alice Cooper’s ‘Paranormal Evening’ in Paris Concert Set Announced
Alice Cooper has spent the last year promoting his Paranormal album and next month he'll release a live album, A Paranormal Evening at the Olympia Paris from the tour.
The album will feature classics like "Poison" "School's Out" and "No More Mr. Nice Guy" alongside deeper cuts like "Pain" and "Woman of Mass Destruction," as well as the Paranormal single "Paranoiac Personality."
The album is set for an Aug. 31 release via earMUSIC, with the track listing and artwork for the disc posted below.
Cooper returns to the road Aug. 3 in West Allis, Mich., with dates booked into October. See all of his stops listed below.
Alice Cooper, A Paranormal Evening at the Olympia Paris Track Listing + Artwork
CD1:
1. Brutal Planet
2. No More Mr. Nice Guy
3. Under My Wheels
4. Department of Youth
5. Pain
6. Billion Dollar Babies
7. The World Needs Guts
8. Woman of Mass Distraction
9. Poison
10. Halo of Flies
CD2:
1. Feed My Frankenstein
2. Cold Ethyl
3. Only Women Bleed
4. Paranoiac Personality
5. Ballad of Dwight Fry
6. Killer/I Love the Dead themes
7. I'm Eighteen
8. School's Out
Alice Cooper 2018 Tour Dates
Aug. 3 — West Allis, Wis. @ Wisconsin State Fair
Aug. 5 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Washington Pavilion
Aug. 6 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Kauffman Center for The Performing Arts
Aug. 8 — Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Pike's Peak Center
Aug. 10 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Pearl at the Palms Hotel + Casino*
Aug. 11 — Temecula, Calif. @ Pechanga Resort + Casino
Aug. 12 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Greek Theatre*
Aug. 14 — San Jose, Calif. @ City National Civic
Aug. 15 — Jackson, Calif. @ Jackson Rancheria Casino
Aug. 16 — Reno, Nev. @ Grand Sierra Resort + Casino
Aug. 18 — Bonner, Mont. @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater
Aug. 19 — Everett, Wash. @ Angel of the Winds Arena
Aug. 20 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Aug. 22 — Calgary, Alberta @ Southern Jubilee Auditorium
Aug. 23 — Edmonton, Alberta @ Northern Jubilee Auditorium
Aug. 25 — Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ SaskTel Centre
Aug. 26 — Estevan, Saskatchewan @ Affinity Place
Aug. 28 — Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Burton Cummings Theatre
Aug. 29 — Thunder Bay, Ontario @ Thunder Bay Community Auditorium
Aug. 30 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Ordway Center for the Performing Arts
Sept. 1 — Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Foellinger Theatre
Sept. 2 — Huber Heights, Ohio @ Rose Music Center at The Heights
Sept. 4 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Taft Theatre
Sept. 6 — New York, N.Y. @ Beacon Theatre
Sept. 7 — York, Pa. @ York Fair
Sept. 8 — Atlantic City, N.J. @ Tropicana Atlantic City
Oct. 4 — Albany, N.Y. @ Palace Theater
Oct. 9 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Ovens Auditorium
Oct. 10 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
Oct. 12 — Chattanooga, Tenn. @ Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
Oct. 13 — Biloxi, Miss. @ Beau Rivage
Oct. 14 — Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hill Lawn
Oct. 16 — Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Oct. 17 — Park City, Kan. @ Hartman Arena
Oct. 19 — Memphis, Tenn. @ Orpheum Theater
Oct. 20 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Peabody Opera House
Oct. 21 — Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ Paramount Theater
Oct. 23 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Des Moines Civic Center
Oct. 24 — Rockford, Ill. @ Coronado Performing Arts Center