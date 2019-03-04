Alice Cooper and Halestorm Announce Summer Co-Headlining Tour

Alice Cooper is bringing a new show called Ol' Black Eyes Is Back to the U.S.

He'll hit the road with Halestorm for a co-headlining tour that will hit amphitheaters this summer. Motionless in White are slated to serve as the opening act on all dates.

They'll start at the PPL Center in Allentown, Penn., on July 17 and wrap it all up on Aug. 16 at the BB&T Pavilion in Camden, N.J. Tickets go on sale to the general public on March 8 at 10AM local time. Fan club and VIP pre-sales will be available beginning March 5 at 10AM; a pre-sale for Citi cardmembers will begin March 6 at 10AM.

You can see all the dates below and get full details at Cooper's website .

“We’ve played festivals with Halestorm, including Rock in Rio," Cooper enthused in a press release. "And now I’m excited about doing this summer tour with Lzzy [Hale] and the band, can’t wait to get to the first show."

“We are beyond excited to announce our new tour with the man who burnt the rule book on rock 'n' roll," Halestorm's frontwoman Hale added. “Alice is our A in the ABCs of rock music, and we are honored to be sharing the stage with such a legend and his incredible band. School’s definitely out!”

Alice Cooper and Halestorm 2019 Tour

July 17 -- Allentown, PA @ PPL Center

July 19 -- Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

July 20 -- Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 21 -- Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 23 -- Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

July 25 -- St Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 26 -- Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

July 28 -- Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre

July 29 -- Cedar Park, TX @ H-E-B Center

July 31 -- Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Aug. 1 -- Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Aug. 4 -- Nashville, TN @ The Opry House

Aug. 7 -- Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands–Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center: CMAC

Aug. 8 -- Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Aug. 10 -- Portland, ME @ Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row

Aug. 11 -- Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Aug. 13 -- Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 15 -- Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 16 -- Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion