Aldi Is Warning Customers About Another Fake Coupon

If you've seen coupon deals on social media for Aldi, there is a good chance they are fake.

Aldi stores recently took to Facebook to let shoppers know about a fake coupon that is being circulated:

“Hey ALDI fans!” the grocery store wrote on its page. “Looks like another fake ALDI coupon is making its way around the internet. We’re sorry for any confusion, but we don’t offer electronic coupons and they won’t be accepted at our stores.”

Aldi is currently trying to fix the scam. Aldi prides itself on not needing to offer coupons. So chances are if you ever see coupons online from them, they are fake.