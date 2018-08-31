Alan Parsons Announces First New Album in 15 Years

Alan Parsons confirmed his first studio album in 15 years, with the working title The Secret , is tentatively due for release in early 2019.

“The writing and recording sessions are going incredibly well,” Parsons told Prog in a new interview. “The album already has a working title, which is The Secret , and it will include musical and lyrical themes that are very close to my heart and my own interests and passions. I do not really want to reveal a lot about it, except that for the moment everything that surrounds The Secret is going to be just that … a secret!”

The report added that the musical approach was “expected to be in keeping with the symphonic rock … explores on his earlier solo records and the Alan Parsons Project albums,” adding that guest artists would be announced later.

Parsons' last studio outing was 2004’s A Valid Path , which featured old colleague David Gilmour . “I look back on the album a little bit unfavorably.” he said in 2013. “I wanted to do something different and hopefully capture a younger audience. We did to a certain extent, but I think we lost our core audience in the process.”

The veteran producer and engineer said he was "sorely disappointed by the sales" of the last LP. "It didn’t achieve anything like some of my previous albums," he noted. "The reason could be that people felt it was too much of a break from the tradition of what I had done previously, which was heavily orchestrated, catchy, melodic songs.”