Watch Airport Staff Perform Queen’s ‘I Want to Break Free’

Staff at England’s Heathrow Airport took part in a choreographed performance of the Queen classic “I Want to Break Free” to mark what would have been Freddie Mercury ’s 72nd birthday this week.

It's also been around 50 years since the late singer worked as a baggage handler at the complex.

The video was made with the assistance of British Airways and involved the staff working with TV choreographer Lyndon Lloyd for more than two weeks. It was presented as part of the “Freddie for a Day” celebrations. It follows the performance of a medley of Queen tracks by the Ohio State Marching Band at a college football game last weekend, which guitarist Brian May described as “truly amazing.”

You can watch the airport video below.

Earlier this week, Queen confirmed the release of the soundtrack album for the upcoming biopic Bohemian Rhapsody . The album will include previously unreleased recordings from their legendary Live Aid performance in 1985, as well as new parts recorded for classic songs.

“We shot the most iconic performance in rock history – Queen playing at Live Aid – on day one," Rami Malek, who plays Mercury in the movie, recently told Jimmy Kimmel. "Our first shot was the four of us coming out onto Wembley Stadium stage as the members of Queen.”

He also revealed that he’d made a point of wearing his Mercury-style false teeth as much as possible, except when eating, and that he’d kept them once the film wrapped and intended to keep them forever.