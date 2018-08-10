Aerosmith to Stage Las Vegas Residency in 2019

Joe Perry has confirmed that Aerosmith will stage a Las Vegas residency in 2019. He also says they're working to ensure these shows will be “something different” from Aerosmith's usual performances as their 50th anniversary looms.

Asked “what might be coming” in connection with their appearance on NBC’s Today show on Aug. 15, Perry told SiriusXM’s Dennis Elsas (via BestClassicBands.com ): “We’re going to be doing a residency in Vegas starting next spring. What we want to do is something that I haven’t seen before – just downsizing our live show, just playing in a smaller place. We want to do something different. We’re in the middle of the production now. What we’re talking about is having an experience that you wouldn’t be able to see on a regular Aerosmith tour.”

He continued: “I feel like we’ve been out of the wind for a while and it seems like it would be a really cool thing to bring some of the history back, so the production is gonna look like that. But without losing what we are: a hardcore rock and roll band. We’re having almost weekly conversations about the production and how we’re gonna keep it true and honest to the heartbeat of the rock and roll that we play, but still add an element that people will want to see. I haven’t been this excited about a project with Aerosmith in quite a while.”

Full details are expected to be revealed during the band’s Today appearance, which will be only their second live show of the year. "I think, the way things are going, we are going to try and and take it easy," Perry recently explained . "In 2019, we will be closing in on our 50th anniversary, so we are planning some dates and a tour to celebrate that. Right now we are pretty much laying low and finishing up some solo things before we start that."

