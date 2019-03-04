Adirondacks Frontier Town Campground Now Taking Reservations

Spring and summer are short in New York, which means you need to schedule popular outdoor activities. When it comes to camping, the Department of Environmental Conservation says it's especially true if you want to enjoy the Frontier Town Campground, Equestrian and Day Use Area . Here's how to make reservations for 2019.

New York's newest park, starts its second season with more amenities available and a goal of having the entire "western themed" park fully operational this summer. Day Use Areas are open year round for snowmobiling and horseback riding. Campground facilities are open June 28 through Columbus Day weekend.

The DEC-managed campground is the site of the former Frontier Town theme park. It includes 91 campsites to accommodate a range of camping and visitor experiences, including:

Equestrian camping area with 33 equestrian camping sites and electrical hookups

Parking for all-season trail access with year-round parking for 26 vehicles, including spots for 18 vehicles with trailers, six for vehicles only, and two for accessible vehicles.

A seasonal day-use area along the shoreline of the Schroon River with 34 parking spaces, a pavilion, two playgrounds, a comfort station, and electric vehicle charging stations

Entrance ticket booth using solar energy to support part of the ticketing operations.

An equestrian camping area with 33 sites modeled after the camping areas at DEC's Otter Creek Horse Trail facility. The area includes electrical hookups and a pavilion, RV and trailer camping area with space for 13 sites with electrical hookups, fireplaces, and conveniently-located water spigots. The RV area also includes a playground

The facility is expected to book early, reservations can be made online . The campground is located at exit 29 off Interstate 87 . Get more information and drawings of the completed grounds at the DEC's website .

SOURCE: Department of Environmental Conservation