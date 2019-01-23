Could Adirondack Whiskey Help Cure A Cold?

There really no real cures for common colds. However, you will benefit a lot from a bit of whiskey.

Healthy Food House reports that you can relieve the inevitable winter cold with the help of a combination of lemon juice, honey, and whiskey. Using this combination with Adirondack 601 , and a few other ingredients, you can make a "Hot Toddy" drink.

“The alcohol dilates blood vessels a little bit, and that makes it easier for your mucus membranes to deal with the infection.”"

Note that excessive alcohol intake will not make you feel better, it will leave the body dehydrated.

Here is how to prepare this Hot Toddy: