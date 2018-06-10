Our dreams of a live-action Addams Family movie starring Oscar Isaac as Gomez may not come true any time soon, but until then we have the next best thing: A new animated movie featuring Isaac as the voice of the spooky-sexy patriarch of the famously creepy (and kooky!) family. In addition to revealing the first photo from The Addams Family, MGM has added a few more actors to their scary-talented roster, including Charlize Theron as Morticia.

Here’s your first look at the new animated Addams Family movie, directed by Sausage Party duo Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan:

MGM

Isaac will voice Gomez Addams (of course), with Bette Midler as Grandmama, Chloe Grace Moretz as Wednesday, Stranger Things and IT fave Finn Wolfhard as Pugsley, Nick Kroll as Uncle Fester, and Allison Janney as Addams nemesis Margaux Needler. Even if my hatred of Sausage Party and my love of the ’90s live-action Addams Family movies makes me super-skeptical, the casting for this thing is inarguably worthy of a chef’s kiss.

Setting aside the fact that Fester looks a little like a round-faced Gru from Despicable Me, the animation style is pretty interesting — creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky, for sure. The new animated film follows the beloved fam as they plan a massive family reunion while contending with a reality TV host (Janney).