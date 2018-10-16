Act Now: Limited-Time Free Memberships at BJ’s

Big smile on THIS guy's face. I've had a BJ's membership in the past. And now there's great news for all shoppers: BJ’s Wholesale Club is opening its doors to welcome new shoppers. For a limited time, anyone can shop at the store without a membership. Those who want to sign-up, can do so for a free 3-month trial.

The "Welcome One and All" event is good in-store, and also for the club's new digital conveniences and online shopping options. And non-members can also cash in on discounted fuel prices at BJ's gas stations. The promotion runs through Sunday, November 4, 2018. There are Central New York locations of BJ's in North Utica and Syracuse. What's your favorite wholesale shopper's club? BJ's? Sam's? Costco?