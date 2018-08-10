Ace Frehley Announces Details for ‘Spaceman’ LP

Ace Frehley is set to deliver a new album titled Spaceman on Oct. 19. The news of the record was accompanied by the release of its second single, "Rockin' With the Boys."

According to a press release, the song's origin dates back to his days with Kiss in the '70s. You can listen to it below and check out the first single from the record, "Bronx Boy," here . A complete track listing is also attached.

Spaceman, which contains eight originals and a cover of the Eddie Money hit "I Wanna Go Back," continues a decade of productivity for Frehley that, in recent years, has seen the release of a record of all-new material (2014's acclaimed Space Invader ) and a tribute to some of his heroes (2016's Origins, Vol. 1 ).

Spaceman features reunion of sorts with his former Kiss bandmate Gene Simmons , who co-wrote the opener "Without You I'm Nothing." He also played bass on that track and "Your Wish Is My Command." Simmons, who named Spaceman , brought Frehley to perform with him at a Vault Experience event in Los Angeles earlier this year. They'll be touring Australia together beginning later this month.

In addition to those dates, Frehley is on the road in the U.S. until Aug. 18. After a few Tokyo shows in September, he'll be back on American stages, first on the Kiss Kruise VIII followed by three shows in Florida. You can also see his concert calendar below.

Track Listing for Ace Frehley's Spaceman

"Without You I'm Nothing"

"Rockin' With the Boys"

"Your Wish Is My Command"

"Bronx Boy"

"Pursuit of Rock and Roll"

"I Wanna Go Back"

"Mission to Mars"

"Off My Back"

"Quantum Flux"

Ace Frehley 2018 Tour Dates

8/9 - Solana Beach, CA, Belly Up Tavern

8/10 - Las Vegas, NV, The Pearl at the Palms Casino

8/12 - Los Angeles, CA, The Greek Theater

8/17 - New Hope, MN, New Hope Cinema Grill - An Evening with Ace Frehley

8/18 - Detroit, MI, Hart Plaza, Motor City Music Festival

8/28 - Adelaide, SA, Australia, Adelaide Entertainment Centre

8/30 - Melbourne, VIC, Australia, Margaret Court Arena

8/31 - Sydney, NSW, Australia, Enmore Theatre

9/1 - Brisbane, QLD, Australia, The Tivoli

9/3 - Tokyo, Japan, Billboard Live

9/4 - Tokyo, Japan, Billboard Live

9/5 - Tokyo, Japan, Billboard Live

9/6 - Osaka, Japan, Billboard Live

10/31 - Nov. 5, 2018 - Miami to Key West and Nassau, KISS Kruise VIII

11/9 - Clearwater, FL, Capitol Theatre

11/10 - Melbourne, FL, King Center for the Performing Arts

11/11 - Miramar, FL, Miramar Amphitheatre