Where To Catch A Fleetwood Mac Show in Upstate NY

Legendary, Grammy-award winning band Fleetwood Mac announced today a North American tour, set to kick off in October and travel through 50 plus cities ending in Spring of 2019.

You can catch a concert in Albany or Buffalo if you're lucky enough to get tickets!. Hey, the show goes on even though Lindsey Buckingham is no longer with Fleetwood Mac. Troubles started over the tour and the band didn't think they could continue to work with him. They went on to hire Mike Campbell of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and Neil Finn of Crowded House. Their official statement says:

“We are thrilled to welcome the musical talents of the caliber of Mike Campbell and Neil Finn into the Mac family. With Mike and Neil, we’ll be performing all the hits that the fans love, plus we’ll be surprising our audiences with some tracks from our historic catalogue of songs,” said the group collectively. “Fleetwood Mac has always been a creative evolution. We look forward to honoring that spirit on this upcoming tour.”

Stevie Nicks is excited to play songs from their entire history not just the Lindsey Buckingham era. She tells Rolling Stone: They'll perform a raucous version of [1969’s] ‘Rattlesnake Shake’ or something. "I’d also like to do [1970’s] ‘Station Man,’ which has always been one of my favorites. We’re definitely doing [1970’s] ‘Oh Well.'”

Most tickets go on sale May 4 at 10 AM and range from $69.50 to $229.50 available at Ticketmaster or 1-800-745-3000. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Monday, April 30 at 10 am through Thursday, May 3 at 10 pm. A limited number of LaneOne VIP Packages will also be available including amazing seats with premium benefits such as transportation, preferred entrance and more.

Fleetwood Mac was founded by Peter Green in 1967 and was named after Mick Fleetwood and John McVie. After Peter Green left in 1969, Fleetwood and McVie remained as original members, and the band has since featured a cast of brilliant talents. Most notably, Christine McVie joined the band in 1970, with Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham joining in 1974. The enduring spirit of Fleetwood Mac stands for an incredible body of great music that has connected with generations of people all over the world for more than 50 years. Fleetwood Mac has sold more than 100 million records worldwide and the GRAMMY-award winning band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.

Fleetwood Mac 2018-19 Tour Dates