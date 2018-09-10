Abandoned School In Herkimer Featured Online

An online show on YouTube called " Under The Bridge with Dan Laroe " just took a trip to Herkimer to explore the abandoned LW Bills School.

The video does have some NSFW language, but Dan and the team explored the abandoned school and took plenty of photos.

The school has been closed since the 1980's, and inside plenty of water damage is inside.

WARNING- THIS IS PRIVATE PROPERTY- DO NOT ENTER

Revive the Ambience Photography also took amazing photos inside back in 2016. You can view those photos on Facebook .