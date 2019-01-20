Remember when people thought it was kind of ridiculous to make a movie about Facebook? And remember when people thought portraying its founder, Mark Zuckerberg, as a petty, lonely, sleaze seemed completely absurd? And remember when after the movie came out, it turned out Facebook was involved in more and more shady stuff within the worlds of politics and journalism ? Good times all around!

Basically what I’m saying is a lot has happened since The Social Network was released in 2010. The film, directed by David Fincher and written by Aaron Sorkin , went on to win three Academy Awards, including one for Sorkin’s screenplay, and become one of the most acclaimed films of the decade. It is typically not the sort of movie that would ever get a sequel. But these are not typical times, thanks in part to Facebook itself. And Sorkin now says that there “should” be a sequel.

Here are his comments to the Associated Press:

As to whether Sorkin himself would be interested in making another Social Network himself, here’s what he had to say:

A lot of very interesting, dramatic stuff has happened since the movie ends, with settling the lawsuit from the Winklevoss twins and Eduardo Saverin. And Scott, who produced The Social Network, I’ve gotten more than one email from him with an article attached saying ‘Isn’t it time for a sequel?’

So keep your fingers crossed for 2 Social 2 Network. Can’t wait to see what Facebook’s algorithm does with posts about it!