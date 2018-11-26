A Winter Storm Watch Could Bring 6 to 10 Inches of Snow

Here comes the next round of Lake Effect Snow. And we all know how hard to pinpoint the when, where, and how much is coming with those flighty snow squalls. Here's what the National Weather Service is predicting for tomorrow.

Currently, the Winter Storm Watch is for Northern Oneida County, the rest of Central New York has a Hazardous Weather Outlook for snow Tuesday night into Wednesday.

WHAT... Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches possible.

WHEN... A slow-moving low-pressure system will produce snow over the area Tuesday morning through Wednesday afternoon, enhanced by lake effect snow at times.

WHERE... Northern Oneida County.

Hazardous Weather Outlook:

There will be a combination of snow from a slow-moving low-pressure system and lake effect snow at times Tuesday and especially Tuesday night through Wednesday. The potential exists for several inches of snow accumulation , but there remains an uncertainty for amounts and locations.

Winter Weather Preparation:

Keep your cell phone charged and make sure you know where your backup power supply is.

Make sure all your flashlights have fresh batteries.

Fill your gas tank. You can use your car to keep warm and recharge devices.

Have some food available that you don’t need to cook.

