A to Z Classic Rock Marathon Returning On WOUR

WOUR has been rocking CNY for decades and our playlist has been building and building all these years.

One of our favorite traditions is to showcase the whole list in alphabetical order by song title. It’s WOUR’s A to Z Classic Rock Marathon. 96.9 WOUR will play everything from “A Day in the Life” to “Ziggy Stardust” with plenty of surprise tracks in between.

So you think you’ve heard everything? We may feature an acoustic version or a live version. Sometimes we include a cover version in addition to the usual classic rock track. And we dig deep into the WOUR archives for the album track extras and b-sides that pop up.

We’re getting ready to roll it out June 20th at 3 p.m. This summer, Scoop will kick it off with all the songs that begin with a number.