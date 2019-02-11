A Mobile Veterinarian Service Now Available In WNY

The dreaded visit to the vets office. First you have to make the appt, get your pet into the car, fight with them to get them inside and then wait to be seen. Good news, it now just got soo much easier!

WNY welcomes the first full-service mobile vet! Buffalo Biz Journals shared the story of the new business in WNY that brings the Vet to you. Fetch the Vet hit the streets this past December as a mobile veterinary office. They serve anyone within 40 miles of East Aurora. Some of the services offered include checkups, X-rays, surgeries, dentistry and more for most household pets.