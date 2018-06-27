A Few New York Surprises on the 2018 ‘Best Beach Towns’ List

A buddy of mine wants to leave Central New York winters in the rearview mirror and play a little more golf, so he and his family are looking to relocate to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Myrtle Beach is one of the spots on WalletHub's Best OCEAN Beach Towns list for 2018. In fact, it ranks 57th overall, while North Myrtle Beach is #38. Most of the communities on the list are in California and Florida, but there are 14 New York towns that made the grade, and a few other surprising towns in the northeastern United States.

There's also a separate Best Beach Towns list for LAKEFRONT communities. Plattsburgh ranks 21st overall on THAT list. The northern New York community is also third in the percentage of waterfront homes for sale. (Traverse City, Michigan is the top overall lakefront beach town.)

Almost all the New York towns on the OCEAN list are on Long Island, but Rye (in Westchester County) came in at #60, ahead of more famous ocean destinations like Pensacola, Florida and Newport, Rhode Island.

WalletHub considered factors such as weather, affordability, safety and local economy in determining its rankings.

And, how did WalletHub miss Sylvan Beach and other Oneida Lake communities?