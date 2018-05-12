9 Top Auto Repair Shops in the Mohawk Valley

Cars are essential and keeping them in good shape is a priority, especially considering the rigors of the seasons in Central New York, the problems the weather can present to drivers, and the potential damage to our vehicles--from accidents, to potholes, to salt and rust, not to mention engine problems.

Finding a reliable and affordable mechanic, body repair expert or detailer can be challenging, especially if you're new to the area or you know jack-squat about cars. Here's a list of the top AAA-Approved Auto Repair Shops in the Mohawk Valley. See if your shop made the grade:

The folks from AAA also have a list for the Syracuse area here. Shops approved by AAA receive "completely satisfied" scores from 90 percent of customers surveyed.

Is AAA missing any great shops? Would you like to nominate a great shop or add one to this list? Please feel free to share your notable auto repair stories with us.