Applebee's dollar drink of the month is all about Halloween.

CBS Philly says In addition to the Dollar Zombie, select Applebee restaurants will serve up specials on Dracula’s Juice, rum with blackberry and cranberry juice, and Boo Lagoon, rum with Blue Caracao, lime and orange juice.

Try the Zombie is served in a cold and frosty 10oz mug at participating locations like these.

Applebee's New Hartford

4755 Commercial Drive, New Hartford, NY 13413

Applebee's Utica

300 River Rd, Utica, NY 13502

Applebee's Rome

1794 Black River Blvd., Rome, NY 13440

Applebee's Herkimer

630 W. State Street, Herkimer, NY 13350

Applebee's Dewitt

3189 Erie Blvd.East, Dewitt, NY 13214

Applebee's North Syracuse

628 S Main Street, North Syracuse, NY 13212

Applebee's Oneonta

5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta, NY 13820

Applebee's Liverpool

3975 Route 31, Liverpool, NY 13090

Applebee's Camillus

5241 W. Genessee Street, Camillus, NY 13031