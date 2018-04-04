9 Places In Central New York Serving Dollar Margaritas
Dollar margaritas are a requirement with 'spring' weather like this, here are 9 locations to claim yours in central New York.
The Dollarita returns for the month of April at Applebee's! It was a huge hit when it debuted last October, and we have no doubt it will be again. The Applebee's website says "Since the DOLLARITA left us in October, it's been just about the only thing we can think about...So we're bringing it back. America's favorite $1 margarita is back. And it's the DOLLARITA." Hooray! We love it! Bet ya can't have just one.
What's a buck get you? A margarita served cold in a frosty 10oz mug made from tequila and margarita mix. Bet ya can't have just one.
- Applebee's New Hartford
4755 Commercial Drive, New Hartford, NY 13413
- Applebee's Rome
1794 Black River Blvd., Rome, NY 13440
- Applebee's Herkimer
630 W. State Street, Herkimer, NY 13350
- Applebee's Dewitt
3189 Erie Blvd.East, Dewitt, NY 13214
- Applebee's North Syracuse
628 S Main Street, North Syracuse, NY 13212
- Applebee's Oneonta
5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta, NY 13820
- Applebee's Liverpool
3975 Route 31, Liverpool, NY 13090
- Applebee's Camillus
5241 W. Genessee Street, Camillus, NY 13031